1 New England Town Made the Top 10 Best Small Cities in America

You would think with all the attention the Northeast gets for quality of life, jobs, health care, etc., there would be more than just one town on the list of Best Small Cities in America, but only one, Lexington, Massachusetts made the top 10, according to Wallethub.com.

The Metro West suburb came in at number three and that ranking was based on the overall total score.

RELATED: Biggest Reason Why Massachusetts is the 2nd Loudest State in the U.S.

About a third of people in America prefer to live in the suburbs. There are some trade-offs, however, from living in the city. For instance, you might not find that places are open as late as you would might like. Also, you might have a hard time finding a good selection of restaurants.

Living in the suburbs is also less expensive than living in the big city. In the case of Lexington, average rent in that town is $3,682, according to rentcafe.com, for a 1,169 square foot apartment. In Boston, the average rent is $3,935 for significantly less space of 812 square feet.

(Can you believe that the average rent in Boston is almost $4,000 per month? That's almost $50,000 per year without paying anything else, including food.)

Lexington is only about 12 miles from Boston. You would think that you could just "fly" to Boston, right? Not exactly. You have to go North on 95 and down 93 to reach Boston. Average commute time is about 40 minutes.

Who beat Lexington?

Number 2: Brookfield, Wisconsin, a suburb of Milwaukee

Number 1: Carmel, Indiana, a suburb of Indianapolis

Speaking of Massachusetts, did you know these celebrities were born in the Commonwealth? Check it out:

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images