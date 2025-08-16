These days, the cost or real estate just keeps going up and up. Buying real estate is almost a guaranteed good investment if you can afford to buy it.

Out of all the markets in the U.S., this Massachusetts suburb grabbed the #1 spot for the hottest zip code in the entire country.

According to CNBC.com, there were two areas of the country that demand for real estate is hot, hot, hot: the Midwest and the Northeast. Some of the data includes how fast a property sells.

If you're looking for a home, you know here in New England, you have to be ON IT, otherwise, you may have to kiss it goodbye.

Beverly, Massachusetts Tops the Hottest Zip Code List

No where is it more competitive than in Beverly, Mass. If you live there, you already know that Beverly is a wonderful, coastal town just 20 miles Northeast of Boston.

The article states that a property is viewed 4.6 times more than the national average, with homes selling in about 16 days, which is more than a month faster than average.

The least expensive single family home that I found on Realtor.com as of the time of this writing, is $469.9 for a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 853 square feet on less than an acre.

The most expensive property that I found at this time, in Beverly, according to Realtor.com is a, what I would call a Mansion for $16.5 million buckaroos.

Leominster, Massachusetts Also High on the Hot Zip List

Beverly is not the only Massachusetts city high on the list. Leominster, (pronounced: LEM-in-ster) Massachusetts came in at number 3.

Among the top 10 markets, the income is nearly double of the national average, down payments are larger and the average age of buyers is 56.

