2 New England Inns in Massachusetts and Vermont Were Chosen for Best Christmas Vacation 2024

During the holiday season, there is no better place to be than here in New England.

There are more than just two places to go for the holidays that are idyllic settings, to be sure, but it is nice that Conde Nast traveler recognized these two beautiful places in Massachusetts and Vermont.

Stockbridge, Massachusetts

I can't think about Stockbridge, Massachusetts without singing the town name and state because of the James Taylor song.

"Now, the first of December was covered with snow

So was the turnpike from Stockbridge to Boston

Though the Berkshires seemed dreamlike on account of that frostin'"

The Berkshires sure are dreamy for so many things, including the Red Lion Inn. I mean, just look at this place.

Just idyllic.

The hotel is decked out to the max with trees, wreaths, garland and joyful fairy dust. They don't just give you a feast for your eyes, your ears are also treated with music from piano players to harpists in the hotel lobby throughout the season.

Carolers will also come by to sing on the front porch. I know, I know.

Woodstock, Vermont

Countless holiday themed movies go to an Inn in Vermont, including one of my favorites, White Christmas with Bing Crosby. Maybe the movie makers stayed at the Woodstock Inn & Resort and were inspired. The place sure does scream Christmas.

I have stayed at the Woodstock Inn during the holidays and they had to take me kicking and screaming out of the doors when my stay was over. I could absolutely live there.

Not only is the Inn everything that you ever wanted in a holiday setting with every beautiful decoration, tree and velvet bow that you can think of, but the actual surroundings of the town of Woodstock, Vermont will also make you swoon. (If you're a country kind of person like me.)

The lobby at the Woodstock Inn also has a life-size Gingerbread House.

The Billings Farm & Museum is not far off, also in Woodstock. Adults and children will love it. It has huge trains, sleigh rides and cooking classes right there for you to enjoy.

Have you ever been to these places? Where else in New England would you call "idyllic?"

