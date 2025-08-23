New 2025 Data Says That Massachusetts is the #1 Best State to Live in U.S.

If you live in New England, you probably know that we are more than a little biased about the states that we live in. The beauty, the access to amazing health care and education makes all six states appealing, but there is one that was just named the Number 1 state in all of America to live in.

There are *some* drawbacks about living in in the Northeast. I mean, winters are not for the faint of heart and during the Summer, tourists can invade our peace and quiet, but mostly, we have a gorgeous place to live.

Massachusetts Was Named the Number 1 Place to Live in the U.S.

Wallethub compared all 50 states and compared their good traits and bad traits like housing costs, income growth, education and health care. Massachusetts total score came out on the top of the list.

The ranking showed strong numbers for Massachusetts for health care and high quality education. Ya think? The Bay State is home to the best hospitals, literally in the world. Let us not forget Harvard University, MIT, I could go on.

Good education means success financially. The Commonwealth had the second-highest median household income at over $101K.

New Hampshire Also Landed in the Top 10 for Best State to Live In

Based on the same methodology, New Hampshire did well on the list too, coming in at Number 7.

RELATED: The Hottest #1 Zip Code in the U.S. for Homebuyers is This Boston Suburb

Wallethub scored the following categories, all equal value:

Affordability

Economy

Education and Health

Quality of Life

Safety

I think that home is where your heart is. All these things that they based their finding on are great, but for me, it's about where my family is. Where do the people that I love reside? That's the best state for me.

14 'Most Booked' Restaurants in Greater Boston, Massachusetts and New Hampshire 14 'Most Booked' Restaurants in Maine/ Greater Boston - New Hampshire Gallery Credit: Sarah Sullivan