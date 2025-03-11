Super Smart: 4 New England States Have Highest IQ in the US

Well, color us super smarties.

According to jagranjosh.com, four New England states are in the top six in America for high IQ, based on 2024 research from truly smart people.

The ranking is based on some respectable sources: the National Assessment of Educational Progress and the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies, according to jagranjosh.com.

Here's what they found and the reasons why I think they were chosen.

#6: Maine

People who live in Maine automatically get smart points by simply choosing to live in the state. It's breathtakingly beautiful no matter where you go, and the air is cleaner. Also, you can get lobsters all year 'round.

#4: Vermont

From what I can remember, there has been an influx of people moving into Vermont since the pandemic. Smart people from other parts of the country have figured it out. This is the home of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream. The closer you are, the happier you will be.

#2: New Hampshire

Not to toot my home state's horn or anything, but we are pretty smart here. Oh yeah, maybe it also has to do with a little school in Hanover, New Hampshire.

You may have never heard of it, but Dr. Seuss, Robert Frost, Rachel Dratch, Mindy Kaling, Daniel Webster and Shonda Rhimes all attended the college, according to ranker.com.

It's Dartmouth College, just in case you haven't guessed it yet.

#1: Massachusetts

The Bay State comes in at the highest IQ in the entire country.

There are the obvious reasons of MIT, Harvard, etc., all being here, but then there are the less obvious factors. For instance, Boston residents know to wait a couple of seconds after the walk signal lights up for those cars who decide to run right through the light.

That's life-saving smarts right there.

Have you ever taken an IQ test?

