7 New England Towns Where These Famous Bands Got Their Start

We are very proud of all the music that began in our towns. Iconic, influential bands who have all spawned right here in the six states of New England.

I'll start with the most obvious, at least in my book:

Aerosmith Roots Began in Sunapee, New Hampshire

I have to say that I love the fact that Aerosmith started here in New Hampshire. The music of the band was the soundtrack of my youth and I will forever love them.

The band started when the musical sparks and brotherhood began between Steven Tyler and Joe Perry in Sunapee, New Hampshire.

The Carpenters Began in New Haven, Connecticut

Richard and Karen Carpenter, the brother and sister powerhouse duo of the '70's, were born in New Haven, Connecticut, according to their website.

Talking Heads Met at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island

Three of the members of the Talking Heads, including David Byrne, met at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, Rhode Island in 1974, according to britannica.com.

New Kids on the Block Formed in Dorchester, Massachusetts

NKOTB is from Dorchester, which is not Boston, but it's close enough, so everything you read about usually says, "Boston."

Jordan and Jonathan Knight are brothers and the rest of the band, Joey, Donnie and Danny joined to form the first manufactured boy band, according to 80s-mixed.com.

Rustic Overtones Formed in Portland, Maine

This 7 piece band formed in Portland, Maine and still gig in the area. Check out more about the band here.

Phish Formed in Burlington, Vermont

Jam band Phish formed in Burlington, Vermont with their first gig at University of Vermont, according to phish.net. The band is still together and still tours after their birth in 1983.

The Shaggs are From Fremont, New Hampshire

I had to include the Shaggs on this list because Frank Zappa was a huge fan of these three sisters. From what I remember about the band, the sisters Father handed them instruments and told them to play, without any instruction or any examples of other songs.

