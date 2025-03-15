2 Boston, Massachusetts, Hospitals Named Best in the World

So many of us have had to choose which hospital to go to when it comes to healthcare.

Maybe you or a family member need a knee replacement, or you may have a condition that you can't find a diagnosis for.

Whatever the case may be, don't worry. New Englanders are in a great place.

Two Boston Hospitals in the Top 20 in the World

There are over 6,000 hospitals in the United States, according to aha.org, and we have two of the best in the world right in Boston.

Mass General Hospital lands at number five and Brigham and Women's Hospital at number 19, according to a new ranking from Newsweek of the top 250 hospitals on the planet.

Let me repeat, that's IN THE WORLD.

Wow. To say that we are lucky to live where we live when it comes to healthcare would be an understatement.

How the Top Hospital Data Was Collected

The data of each hospital was collected by an online survey of more than 85,000 medical experts, according to Newsweek, how many patients per doctor, and surveys from the patients.

The patient surveys, or PROMs, are standard questions completed by the patients themselves about their experience at the hospital.

Best Hospitals in New England

There are many excellent hospitals in the other New England states, to be sure.

For instance, Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, had high marks in one of the top hospitals in the country. I can attest to their cafeteria food. I go there for lunch sometimes. It's healthy and cheap.

READ MORE: The Best Cancer Hospitals in the US Include 3 From Boston, Massachusetts

Recently, Mass General came out with a study that potentially helps slow down 'cognitive aging.' You can read more about that here.

Do you have a "go-to" hospital? Where is it?

Are you surprised that two Boston hospitals are among the best in the world?

Items That Are Banned or Prohibited from Mailing in Massachusetts Thinking about mailing a live animal? Think again. Here are some items that are a "No go" when it comes to the United States Postal Service. Here is the information provided by the USPS. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine