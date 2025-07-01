New Hampshire and Massachusetts gamers, if you played Fortnite, you could be getting some of your money back.

The Feds Are Sending You Money

The Federal Trade commission is sending out money from the millions in refunds because Fortnite developers, Epic Games, overcharged players by using deceptive and tricky online practices to get players to make unauthorized purchases, according to CBS.

Fortnite Settlement Was First Announced in December 2022

In December of 2022, gamers in New Hampshire and Massachusetts were told that the video game maker was ordered to pay a $520 Million dollar settlement, according to ftc.gov, over allegations that the company violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

The article goes on to say that they used tricks, also known as dark patterns, to get millions of players to spend Mom and Dad's money.

NH/MA, Check Your PayPal

The Federal Trade Commission will send nearly a million checks and PayPal payments to players who filed a valid refund claim.

July Deadline is Fast Approaching for Fortnite Refunds

If you think that you are entitled for a refund, click here and follow the steps. The deadline to file is July 9, 2025.

Online Gamers Beware

My son was a big gamer and I used to warn him all the time about people trying to get our money, so he was always mindful of that. That's not to say, however, that he wasn't fooled from time to time. As parents, we do have to be aware of what our kids are doing online, but man, is it hard.

Gone are the days of going outside until dinnertime with nothing but our bikes and freedom. Sounds like heaven to me.

Public Restaurant Pet Peeves in Massachusetts Locals share the things that ruin their dining experience. Do any of these make you cringe - or are you guilty of some? Gallery Credit: Ginny Rogers