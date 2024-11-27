Guy Fieri Recommends This Massachusetts Place for World’s Best Fried Clams

New England LOVES Fried Clams

So does Guy Fieri. He has proclaimed Farnham's Fried Clams in Essex, Massachusetts as having the WORLD'S BEST fried clams.

Farnham's Fried Clams is open 11am - 7pm, 7 days a week.

Farnham's Fried Clams are very, very good. From the time I saw the yellow sign (that looked like it had been there for a long time) until the moment I put a clam in my mouth, I knew I had found one of the places that God put on this Earth just for me. (and possibly you.)

According to TasteAtlas and Guy Fieri, Farnham's has the best fried clams in the entire world.

Of course, Farnham's has other seafood choices on the menu, and you CAN get other things like a hot dog or burger. But don't go to Farnham's and get a hot dog and tell me about it. Just keep that to yourself. You should go for the fried clams, period, the end.

Your two pals, Guy Fieri and I, love them.

I mean, look at what he said about the place, according to TasteAtlas:

With a recipe dating back to 1956, JT Farnham's holds the key to delicious fried clams. By frying locally caught whole-belly clams to "just beyond canary yellow" it's amassed a huge fan base.

Another great place for Fried Clams is Woodman's of Essex, whose founder invented the fried clam, according to their website. But that's a story for another day.

Have you been to Farnham's? Would you make the trip? I would highly recommend it. Their clams are the perfect tenderness, never chewy and always delicious.

A strong second is Ken's Seafood in Scarborough, Maine.

Where is your favorite place for fried clams?

