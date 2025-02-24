You Can Adopt Dogs That Flunked New England Police Academies for Being Too Nice

They tried their little hearts out but just couldn't quite cut it.

These pups attempted to become police department K9s in Boston, Maine, New Hampshire, or any number of departments around Connecticut or Rhode Island. however, they were just too friendly.

Awwwwwwwwwww.

This is where you come in to give these dogs who flunked the police academy a forever home.

It will take a bit of extra work on your end since they don't just land in rescue shelters around the country like other surrendered dogs.

jonathan kozowyk jonathan kozowyk loading...

According to the MSN website, you go directly through the TSA Canine Training Center adoption program in Texas.

These puppies who become police training academy drop-outs after failing the rigorous police training for being so darn sweet are all waiting for you in San Antonio.

According to the TSA, it's crucial that these pups happy pups are properly placed so the rules are strict. Personally, I'd expect nothing less from the TSA.

You go through an interview process only after you've met the following requirements.

You must have a fenced-in yard at the time of applying.

There should be no intention of moving within six months of adopting a dog.

Homes must abide by all local pet ordinances.

You must agree to provide the dog with appropriate medical care, exercise, training, and companionship.

All existing pets in the home must have current vaccinations and preventive care.

The age of children in the home will be taken into consideration when selecting a dog.

According to the TSA adoption program, if you're approved, you will have to travel to San Antonio to pick them up.

Click here for all the info you need if you're interested in making one of these four-legged furry friends a part of your family.

By the way, adoption is free.

Misheard Lyrics From Iconic Pop Songs Stacker compiled a list of some of the most misheard pop lyrics to become infamous for the funny mistakes fans made when singing the "wrong" words. Gallery Credit: Stacker