Merging of 2 New England Restaurant Chains Serving Breakfast and Dinner Underway

It happened with fast food giants Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Whether you drive through or dine inside, you can order from both menus at the many Taco Bell-KFC combos around the country.

The same thing is happening with Applebee's Bar + Grill and IHOP, which is actually the International House of Pancakes (but nobody says that), without the drive-thru of course.

While Maine has four IHOPs and 12 Applebee's, New Hampshire has six IHOPs and 13 Applebee's. Massachusetts enjoys 22 IHOPs and 24 Applebee's, so will some close while others merge?

According to CBS, both major chains have one parent. Since Dine Brands Inc. owns both restaurants, it's now blending the two while still offering each menu.

There will be two different entrances into the same restaurant. Whether you enter through the Applebee's or the IHOP door, the same back-of-house and kitchen will be making your meals. According to the Nation's Restaurant News website, you can sit on either side and order from both menus.

This dual-branded concept will actually make twice as much money as the traditional, standalone locations because it caters to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night eating.

According to USA Today, it's also about efficiency for diners.

Urban, suburban, and small college towns are all open according to the first combo Applebee's and IHOP restaurant because these chains do well everywhere, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

As for a name change? Both signs will be in front, and branding will stay the same for the most part.

