You Can Legally Own a Deer in 3 New England States

Want Bambi as a Pet?

People do have a tendency to own animals that are not associated with home pets. For instance, I've heard of people keeping squirrels as pets or wild turkeys, but I didn't think it was legal to own a deer as pet. Turns out, three New England states allow this, but two of them require special permits.

Deer are wild and skittish creatures that carry all kinds of diseases. They will attack you if you get too close, so I can't imagine why anyone would want one, but hey, as I like to say often, "you do you."

There are three New England States that allow you to "own" a deer.

Rhode Island it's Legal to Own a Deer

According to Worldpopulationreview.com, it is perfectly legal to own a deer. There is no mention of special permits.

Vermont and Massachusetts Need Special Permits to Own Deer

You can own a deer in Vermont and Massachusetts, but you will need special permits from the State to do so.

Owning a wild animal, I would imagine, comes with significant challenges. For instance, what if the deer feel ill, would you be able to bring it to a regular vet where they are used to seeing dogs and cats mostly?

If you are considering owning a deer, I would check with the State's Wildlife department. Also, deer are wild animals. They can be aggressive.

WARNING BEFORE YOU WATCH THIS VIDEO

This video shows humans interacting with deer and they attack. Watch with caution.

From my upbringing in New England and coming from a family of farmers and hunters, do not "own" deer. They are meant to be in the wild. If they are hurt and you want to help them, there are special places that do that sort of thing, but your house probably ain't one of 'em.

