Locals Say This Newburyport, Massachusetts Restaurant is the Best Place For Fried Clams

There is a Facebook page, Merrimack Valley Eats, that recently had a post from one of its members asking for recommendations for the best fried clams in the area.

It said, "Where can I get the best fried clams? Family visiting and they’re requesting fried clams. I can’t advise because I don’t eat them."

The responses overwhelmingly said, time and time again, Park Lunch in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Not all of the comments agreed. Some people said that they get their clams from Canada and others said that Park Lunch was not their favorite by far, but overall, there were a lot of positive comments for the place.

Rebecca said: "Park Lunch, hands down! I grew up in Maine and have loved fried clams forever, eating them in many restaurants throughout Maine, NH and MA…..many good ones, but so far Park Lunch has my vote for the best!!!!!"

Linda said: "Park Lunch in Newburyport can’t be beat! If you’re looking for something more touristy and good try The Clam Box in Ipswich"

Guy's Favorite Fried Clams

Guy Fieri's favorite friend clams is Farnham's in Essex, but maybe he just hasn't tried Park Lunch's fried clams... yet.

Park Lunch is one of my favorites in Newburyport. As we all know, that city is pricey, but at this place, it feels very homey.

The walls are filled with black and white pictures of local buildings, sports teams flags, and people from decades past. It's the kind of place that says hello to their regulars on a first-name basis and yells out from across the room to "sit wherever you like."

The author of the post had this to say:

"Thank you for all the advice! I knew I could count on you guys we will be going to Park Lunch in Newburyport tomorrow (I will be getting a cheeseburger or something)"

