Locals Reveal 16 Best Places to Get Fried Clams in New Hampshire, Massachusetts

Not to brag or anything, (I'm totally going to brag) here in New England, we know good fried clams vs. bad ones.

For instance, you are not going to see me ordering seafood in say, St. Louis, Missouri. The place to get great seafood, specifically fried clams is right here in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Here are 16 of the Best Places to go for Fried Clams in NH/MA According to the Locals

You might think that Ipswich, Massachusetts is the home of the fried clam and you would be right. From all the research that I've done about the delectable delights, they were invented in Ipswich. There are a few places in that town that has some of the best you have ever tasted.

According to comments of a post in the Merrimack Valley Eats Facebook page, the places listed below are the local favorites.

Even national sites like Tasteatlas.com ranks several of the Top 10 best right here in New England.

You don't have to take the locals word for it, however. The Food Network King, Guy Fieri, is a big fan of J. T. Farnham's in Essex.

Bonus Mention: This Maine Restaurant Has Fried Clams to Die For

Because I love fried clams, there is a place in Scarborough, Maine that has some of the best I've ever had. Every bit as good as any of the places on the list below is Ken's Seafood. Ken's is a seasonal place and I literally mark opening day on my calendar. There are many other places in Maine, of course, but that's a story for another day.

The Best Fried Clams in NH/MA Gallery Credit: Sarah Sullivan