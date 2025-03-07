Never Wear These 4 Colors to a Job Interview in Massachusetts

Just like the first day of school, raiding your closet to find that perfect job interview outfit that makes you feel confident while making a great first impression is a thing.

If it's on Zoom, then at least you only have to worry about the top half of your body, but the colors you choose or don't choose can make or break the process.

Whether you're interviewing with a big firm in Seaport, a prestigious company in Brookline, or a start-up on the South Shore, colors matter.

While regionally, it can make a bit of a difference, and the northeast tends to lean toward clean and classic, the following tips are universal, especially at the beginning of the interview process.

What you do for a living makes a difference, too, so trust your own judgment as well, especially if you've been around and understand your career path and industry.

Overall, you can't go wrong with the following color guidelines.

AVOID THESE COLORS

According to the Top Interview website, avoid orange, brown, red, or multi-colored clothing. Yes, red is a power color that exudes confidence; however, according to the Indeed website, red is filled with excitement and energy and can send a domineering message and even aggressiveness.

If you insist on one of the colors above, wear them as an accent color, such as a scarf or a pair of shoes.

Now, if you're thinking, "Wait, brown is so innocent," you're correct, however, it's not recommended because it comes off boring and has a very passive vibe as well.

PERFECT JOB INTERVIEW COLORS

According to Top Interview, blue is the absolute #1 go-to color, and this means all shades.

Black and white are also perfect interview colors. They're sleek-looking, clean, and easy to add a statement piece to.

Grey is also a top color since it exudes a classic style as long as the entire outfit is grey.

Purples, pinks, greens, and yellows are fantastic for the creative world, but Indeed says these are accent colors only for most industries.

As a matter of fact, you can take these tips for most of the country because no matter the region of the country, these are safe colors to wear or not to wear.

