Which New England Macy’s Stores are in the First 66 Closings for 2025?
Macy’s department stores have been around since 1929, growing to become one of the biggest in the country with hundreds of locations.
But as we've been seeing over the years, the shuttering of once thriving major businesses is the norm, or at least feels that way. According to CNN, Macy’s announced it would close up to 150 stores in 2025, and so it begins.
While Macy's will still have around 350 locations, we now know 66 of the 150 stores across 22 states that are shutting down for good. According to CNN, Macy's plans to focus on wealthier shoppers and higher-end brands.
The company is “closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.
So, which ones in New England are closing in this first round? With at least one Macy's in every state in New England, only one so far is part of this first round of closures.
Along the South Shore of Boston in Kingston, near Plymouth, is set to close sometime this year. According to the Secret NYC website, while five stores in four of the NYC boroughs will close, Macy's flagship store and corporate headquarters, located in Manhattan's Herald Square, where the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place, is safe.
Here's the full list if you're interested.
CLOSINGS BY STATE
ARIZONA
Mesa-Superstition Springs Center
CALIFORNIA
Chula Vista-Otay Ranch Town Center
Citrus Heights-Sunrise Mall
Corte Madera-Redwood Highway
Los Angeles-West 7th Street
Newark-Newpark Mall
San Diego-Mission Valley Home
San Mateo-South El Camino
Westminster-Westminster Mall
Sacramento-K Street
COLORADO
Centennial-South Vine Street
Denver-Shops at Northfield
FLORIDA
Altamonte-West Town Parkway
Boca Raton-Glades Road
Boynton Beach-North Congress Avenue
Fort Lauderdale-North Federal Highway
Pembroke Pines-Pines Boulevard
Sarasota-Westfield Siesta Key
Miami-South Dixie Highway
Tampa-West Shore Plaza
GEORGIA
Duluth-Ventura Parkway
Duluth-Gwinnett Place Mall
Suwanee-Johns Creek Town Center
IDAHO
Coeur d'Alene-Silver Lake Mall
ILLINOIS
Springfield-White Oaks Mall
LOUISIANA
Lafayette-Acadiana Mall
MARYLAND
Bel Air-Harford Mall
Baltimore-Security Square Mall
MASSACHUSETTS
Kingston-Kingston Collection Way
MICHIGAN
Flint-Genesee Valley Center
Sterling Heights-Lakeside Mall
Traverse City-Grand Traverse Mall
Troy-Oakland Mall
MINNESOTA
Burnsville-Burnhaven Drive
Maplewood-White Bear Avenue
MISSOURI
Kansas City-Metro North Mall
St. Louis-South County Center
NEW JERSEY
West Orange-Prospect Avenue West
NEW YORK
Brooklyn-Fulton Street
Brooklyn-Emmons Avenue
Bronx-East Fordham Road
Queens-Queens Boulevard
Huntington-Melville Mall
New Hyde Park-Union Turnpike
Massapequa-Sunrise Mall
Rochester-Greece Ridge Center
Staten Island-Richmond Hill Road
OHIO
Beavertown-Fairfield Commons Boulevard
Toledo-Franklin Park Mall
OREGON
Hillsboro-Streets of Tanasbourne
Salem-High Street Northeast
PENNSYLVANIA
Altoona-Logan Valley Mall
Exton-Exton Square Mall
Philidelphia-Market Street
Wilkes Barre-Wyoming Valley Mall
TENNESSEE
Memphis-Oak Court Mall
TEXAS
Dallas-Southlake Town Square
Flower Mound-Long Prairie Road
Fort Worth-River Run
Houston-Almeda Mall
Plano-Shops at Willow Bend
VIRGINIA
Colonial Heights-Southpark Circle
WASHINGTON
Puyallup-South Hill Mall
Redmond-Northeast 24th Street
Silverdale-Kitsap Mall
Meanwhile, according to Secret NYC, investments in the remaining stores will include expanding Macy's small-format stores.
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Richest billionaires in Massachusetts
Gallery Credit: Stacker