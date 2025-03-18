Which New England Macy’s Stores are in the First 66 Closings for 2025?

Macy’s department stores have been around since 1929, growing to become one of the biggest in the country with hundreds of locations.

But as we've been seeing over the years, the shuttering of once thriving major businesses is the norm, or at least feels that way. According to CNN, Macy’s announced it would close up to 150 stores in 2025, and so it begins.

While Macy's will still have around 350 locations, we now know 66 of the 150 stores across 22 states that are shutting down for good. According to CNN, Macy's plans to focus on wealthier shoppers and higher-end brands.

The company is “closing underproductive Macy’s stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service.

So, which ones in New England are closing in this first round? With at least one Macy's in every state in New England, only one so far is part of this first round of closures.

Along the South Shore of Boston in Kingston, near Plymouth, is set to close sometime this year. According to the Secret NYC website, while five stores in four of the NYC boroughs will close, Macy's flagship store and corporate headquarters, located in Manhattan's Herald Square, where the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place, is safe.

Here's the full list if you're interested.

CLOSINGS BY STATE

ARIZONA

Mesa-Superstition Springs Center

CALIFORNIA

Chula Vista-Otay Ranch Town Center

Citrus Heights-Sunrise Mall

Corte Madera-Redwood Highway

Los Angeles-West 7th Street

Newark-Newpark Mall

San Diego-Mission Valley Home

San Mateo-South El Camino

Westminster-Westminster Mall

Sacramento-K Street

COLORADO

Centennial-South Vine Street

Denver-Shops at Northfield

FLORIDA

Altamonte-West Town Parkway

Boca Raton-Glades Road

Boynton Beach-North Congress Avenue

Fort Lauderdale-North Federal Highway

Pembroke Pines-Pines Boulevard

Sarasota-Westfield Siesta Key

Miami-South Dixie Highway

Tampa-West Shore Plaza

GEORGIA

Duluth-Ventura Parkway

Duluth-Gwinnett Place Mall

Suwanee-Johns Creek Town Center

IDAHO

Coeur d'Alene-Silver Lake Mall

ILLINOIS

Springfield-White Oaks Mall

LOUISIANA

Lafayette-Acadiana Mall

MARYLAND

Bel Air-Harford Mall

Baltimore-Security Square Mall

MASSACHUSETTS

Kingston-Kingston Collection Way

MICHIGAN

Flint-Genesee Valley Center

Sterling Heights-Lakeside Mall

Traverse City-Grand Traverse Mall

Troy-Oakland Mall

MINNESOTA

Burnsville-Burnhaven Drive

Maplewood-White Bear Avenue

MISSOURI

Kansas City-Metro North Mall

St. Louis-South County Center

NEW JERSEY

West Orange-Prospect Avenue West

NEW YORK

Brooklyn-Fulton Street

Brooklyn-Emmons Avenue

Bronx-East Fordham Road

Queens-Queens Boulevard

Huntington-Melville Mall

New Hyde Park-Union Turnpike

Massapequa-Sunrise Mall

Rochester-Greece Ridge Center

Staten Island-Richmond Hill Road

OHIO

Beavertown-Fairfield Commons Boulevard

Toledo-Franklin Park Mall

OREGON

Hillsboro-Streets of Tanasbourne

Salem-High Street Northeast

PENNSYLVANIA

Altoona-Logan Valley Mall

Exton-Exton Square Mall

Philidelphia-Market Street

Wilkes Barre-Wyoming Valley Mall

TENNESSEE

Memphis-Oak Court Mall

TEXAS

Dallas-Southlake Town Square

Flower Mound-Long Prairie Road

Fort Worth-River Run

Houston-Almeda Mall

Plano-Shops at Willow Bend

VIRGINIA

Colonial Heights-Southpark Circle

WASHINGTON

Puyallup-South Hill Mall

Redmond-Northeast 24th Street

Silverdale-Kitsap Mall

Meanwhile, according to Secret NYC, investments in the remaining stores will include expanding Macy's small-format stores.

