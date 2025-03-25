Maine is #1 for Office Hook-ups… Here’s Where the Rest of New England Lands

From a rendezvous at the printer to pillow talk later that night, here we go.

Romance in the workplace has zero shock factor that it happens, but still, when you find out who is hooking up, it's always hot gossip.

This can mean cheating on your spouse or partner, or merely getting it on with someone you're attracted to when you're single.

The following statistics represent all of it, because who knows, maybe you'll meet the love of your life in the next cubicle over.

According to the Moneypenny website, 50% of you have either had an affair with someone you work with, or at the very least have pondered it.

In fact, around 35% of you have totally crushed on a colleague, with 10% attracted to your own boss.

I know you're not shocked at all. Given the amount of time you spend with co-workers, otherwise often known as "work wives and work husbands," it seems inevitable.

According to Moneypenny, their deep dive into the prevalence of romantic relationships in the workplace in each state ranked Maine as the #1 state in the country.

75% of Maine workers have considered getting together with a co-worker or actually done it.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire ranks #3 in the country, tied with Washington, DC. 67% of you are thinking about having a romantic interlude or are already on top of it (pardon the pun).

Vermont takes the 25th slot, Massachusetts is next at #28, Connecticut lands at #33, and Rhode Island is at the very bottom at #51.

65% say go for it as long as you're not cheating on someone, as long as it's not your boss. Men tend to be a bit more pro-relationship at work, at 65%, while 60% of women think it's okay.

PS: According to Moneypenny, only 7% of workplace relationships end in marriage.

