This Massachusetts Candy Shop Has Been a Sweet Stop for 4 Generations

In Salem, Massachusetts, you will find more than the history of the Salem Witch Trials. You will also find America's oldest candy company.

It all started in 1806 when Mary Spencer was traveling to New York from England, according to New England Living. She got shipwrecked and was stranded for 2 weeks until some fishermen took her to Salem, Massachusetts.

Mary Had to Get Creative

When Mary got there, she had nothing. Some neighbors gave her a bag of sugar. Being the resourceful woman that she was, she created candy to sell called the "Gibraltar."

For four generations, Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie has been serving the Gibraltar and hundreds of other sweet treats in Witch City.

The Recipe for the Gibraltar Candy Hasn't Changed

The recipe for the original candy of the store has not changed since Mary Spencer made them back in 1806. Sugar and Cream of Tartar and that's about it.

The Black Jack's are another original from the early 1800's, still made the exact same way. They are rolled by hand and come with a pair of scissors.

Oprah Winfrey Chose These Candy Turtles as one of her "Favorite Things."

At one point, the store was visited by one of Oprah's people and they choose Ye Olde Pepper Candy Companie's turtles as one of her "favorite things."

It's All About the History

The history of the candy shop is what the owners want to maintain with the candy shop. Generations of families have come through their door and there are so many things that have not changed. In a world of constant change, that seems like a little slice of heaven.

Have you ever been to this candy shop? How was it?

