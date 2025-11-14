If you know me, you know that I love, L.O.V.E., love New England, however, I wouldn't say that any one of the 6 would be considered "friendly." I mean, MAYBE Vermont, but only after they have eaten a delicious Ben & Jerry's ice cream cone.

According to an article in the New York post, Massachusetts is the 6th friendliest state to visit. (I know, it's not a state, it's a Commonwealth, but roll with me here) This article also puts New Jersey as the 2nd friendliest, only beaten by HAWAII, which is literal PARADISE, so, take this how ever you will.

Here are the Top 10 Friendliest States to Visit

Hawaii New Jersey New York California Nevada Massachusetts Arizona Illinois Utah Virginia

Wait a minute. Just you wait a dog-gone minute.

New YORK is the 3rd friendliest state? No way. I've been there. The people are nice, in their own way, but friendly? I'm not so sure about that. But I'm getting distracted from the topic of this article.

Why could Massachusetts be Considered the 6th Friendliest State in America?

Massachusetts could be considered friendly because of a few things;

1) Fenway Park: The iconic ballpark where countless number of heartaches were suffered through until the Curse of the Bambino was finally broken in 2004. We're a lot friendlier now.

2) Cape Cod: There is no prettier place to be in the Summer than down the Cape. Spend a weekend in P-town and come back a friendlier person, I guarantee it.

3) Lots and lots of beer: Massachusetts has over 200 breweries and everyone knows - more beer equals being friendly. Very friendly, but that's a story for another day.

14 'Most Booked' Restaurants in Greater Boston, Massachusetts and New Hampshire 14 'Most Booked' Restaurants in Maine/ Greater Boston - New Hampshire Gallery Credit: Sarah Sullivan