Massachusetts & New Hampshire Apple Orchards Named Best in U.S.

One of the best things to do in New England when the weather starts to get a cooler from the brief Summer months is to go apple picking.

Apple picking is an event that can be fun for everyone in the family. Granted, you may have to convince your teenager to pull away from their screens for a little while, but although they won't admit it on the way home, they too will have fun.

The Honeycrisp apple is very popular. People say the same the way they would say "chocolate," for example - with great love and reverence. There are several other kinds of apples, Gala, Courtland and the good ol' McIntosh. I'm a granny smith girl, but you do you.

According to travelandleisure.com, the two best orchards in America are right here in New England.

#2 Spot Goes to Applecrest Orchards in North Hampton, NH

Applecrest Orchard is a lovely place to go for apple picking, but they offer so much more!

Every weekend during September and October, for as long as I can remember, they have a Fall Harvest Festival that offers free parking, free live entertainment, (usually a bluegrass type band) free tractor rides, ice cream, their famous apple cider donuts, barn animals, apple pie, ice cream, hot dogs, hamburgers, the list goes on.

How could any Orchard beat it? Well, according to Travel and Leisure, one did. At least it's still in New England.

#1 Best Orchard in America - Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow, Massachusetts

There's nothing, for me, not to love about a farm. Honey Pot Hill Orchards is on 186 acres and has been a working farm since 1926. The place looks really lovely and they have a great selection of apples.

Stow, Massachusetts is not as far as you might think. It's only about an hour an a half away from Portsmouth, NH.

