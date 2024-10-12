Massachusetts Ranks No. 3 Most Expensive State to Own a Dog, and Maine, NH Aren’t Far Behind

If you're a dog owner, you may already know that those furry BFFs can be expensive.

If you live in Massachusetts, Maine or New Hampshire, it might be a lot higher than you think.

According to Marketwatch.com, the cost of dog food, vet bills and grooming your pooch have become increasingly expensive.

Here are the standings:

#3, Massachusetts, $33,318

#6, Maine: $32,873.

#8, New Hampshire, $32,421

Marketwatch.com said that puppies cost more than adult dogs, and the average cost of vaccines, spay or neuter operations, heartworm pills, flea and tick prevention, leashes, bowls and a comfy bed for your four-legged friend is about $1,037.

Of course, your dog is going to need constant care throughout its life. Constant care equals more recurring pet costs like:

Pet Food

Toys and Treats

Boarding costs

Grooming

Pet Insurance

Annual vet checkups

Any Emergencies that come up

According to the data from marketwatch.com, all those costs can be about $2,524 per year.

Doggie Expenses You Don't Expect

There are also costs that you might not even think about until the bill arrives like, hiring a dog walker when you're not at home, upcharges for keeping a pet in a hotel or an apartment.

What if your dog needs training or behavioral therapy? Get your wallet out.

New England's Pet Insurance is Pricey

According to nerdwallet.com, insurance premiums run from $25 to almost $1000 per month depending on the dog breed and where you live. California and the Northeast are more expensive than other parts of the country.

It is much different today than it was when I was growing up to own a dog. You never, ever saw a dog with dog boots on to keep their paws nice and clean, for instance.

Personally, I like the fact that we now spoil the crap out of all our pets. They, after all, are our best friends who are always there, no matter what.

