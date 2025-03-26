This Facebook Scam Making the Rounds in New England is Freaking People Out

It's hitting New England again. That Facebook scam that messes with your emotions has been making another round since the holidays. It really messes with you because it threatens to dismantle your page permanently in a very real, legit-looking way.

This scam mimics what the real Facebook does when you violate its community standards, whatever that means, since they seem to contradict themselves often.

According to the Better Business Bureau, if you receive a Facebook email saying you're in violation of their standards, stop and breathe after reading it because it may be fake.

The message will say something along these lines

Recently, we discovered a breach of our Facebook Community Standards on your page. Your page has been disabled for violating Facebook Terms. If you believe the decision is incorrect, you can request a review and file an appeal at the link below.

It may also say that Facebook is about to disable your Facebook page and is giving you a chance to reply.

This sense of urgency really effs with you when you think of how many photos, videos, and friends you will instantly lose forever. But whatever you do, don't click on the link the email provides.

You’ll be asked for your login email, phone number, name, and other details. The page will ask you to confirm your password when you hit submit. If you do, scammers will have all the information they need to hack your account.

While looking for typos is the very first thing you should do, if you can't seem to find any, remember this.

Real Facebook warnings explain what you did, but never require anything from you. They're warnings and nothing else.

If you're truly disabled temporarily, you'll see that the next time you log in to your Facebook page, with information telling you how long you're stuck in Facebook jail.

Sadly, Facebook pages can be hacked, as it seems everything can, so if you're truly concerned, only reach out to Facebook directly from your page.

