Get Out, Get Help if You Smell Cucumbers in Your House in Massachusetts

We typically let our noses guide us daily toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells and away from the disgusting.

However, THIS smell is crucially important and not one you want to mess around with. I'm freaking myself out, and yes, I'm being dramatic for a very good reason.

If you smell cucumbers in your home but aren't chopping them up for a salad, you should call wildlife control ASAP or, at the very least, call animal control or pest control.

If you smell something musky, rotten, and cucumber-like coming from your attic, basement, or garage, then even calling 911 is just fine.

Why?

Because that's where the dangerously venomous rattlesnakes and copperheads like to curl up, slither around, hang out, and build nests.

Image of a Great Basin Rattle Snake, Utah. EdwardSnow loading...

Can you imagine finding out you have a family of snakes?

They slither around so silently, so thank goodness this smell is something to signal that they're living with you.

According to Total Reptile, rattlesnakes and copperheads have an old, cucumber-like scent when they're locked inside four walls and either dying, on high alert, or hibernating.

Venomous Copperhead Snake ( Agkistrodon contortrix) Mark Kostich loading...

This odor comes from their glands, and as we know, these are extremely poisonous snakes that are virtually impossible to dodge if you come into contact with one.

According to the Animals Moms website, New England is home to only two venomous snakes: the timber rattlesnake and copperhead. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts says rattlesnakes are becoming endangered in some cases as well.

Meanwhile, as of now, you'd have trouble finding poisonous snakes in Maine, according to the My Snake Pet website. However, it says there are plenty of aggressive snakes that will bite you.

So, if you encounter this smell, you'll now know not to search for it like people do in horror movies when they hear something that's clearly out of the ordinary. Instead, call animal control or an exterminator to find out the next steps.

