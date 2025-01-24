New Hampshire and Massachusetts Says Goodbye ‘Karen,’ There are 3 New Names to Hate

New Hampshire and Massachusetts women named Karen may no longer be the brunt of jokes and memes. Millennials are asking for a new name and here are three that may make the cut.

What Exactly is a "Karen."

According to LinkedIn.com, the origin of being a "Karen" goes back a few years to 2020. "Karen" refers to a middle aged white woman who is just being bossy, entitled and mean towards others. She uses her status at the expense of others, usually service workers.

Millennials need a new "Karen."

Karen was the third most popular name given in 1965, but millennials need their own name to relate to rather than one that dates back 60 years.

According to wouldyoukindly on Instagram, there are three potential names that would follow "Karen" as the name people will love to hate, based on how many babies were given that name during certain years:

Lisa

Jennifer

Jessica

The video explains that "Jen" seems nice, but Jennifer, not so much.

Jessica will "mess you up." "Jess" is going to fight somebody if she gets angry.

There was no commentary on the name "Lisa."

Out of the three names that could be a possibility, the woman in the Instagram post thinks it will be "Jessica."

Lots of comments on the Instagram post said that it should be "Ashley." I'm sorry, but every Ashley I've ever met has been super sweet. I'm not going for that one.

If it is Jessica, there will be people who are nice with that name and people who are not nice with that name. I can only go from personal experience and I have to say, my Jessica would have punched someone in the face if provoked. She was handy to have around in certain circumstances. So, maybe the Instagram woman is right?

What do you think?

