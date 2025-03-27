How You Can Have a Beautiful Boston Wedding Ceremony for Just $200

Weddings at the Boston Public Library aren't new at all, but the $200 value IS!

What an incredible, picturesque opportunity to walk through the hallowed halls filled with murals and spectacular paintings, marble, and sculpture, into a lovely room set aside for you and your loved one to get married for just $200.

Whether you're budget-conscious, want something simple and intimate, or want to save the bulk of your budget for a fabulous reception, this is everything right now.

Think of the photos!

According to the Boston Public Library website, this stunning building was founded in 1848 and opened in 1854 as the first large free municipal library in the country.

It truly opens up the accessibility to a piece of Boston history for a special moment.

You can tie the knot in a one-hour ceremony in downtown Boston's Back Bay neighborhood in Copley Square. This $200 fee started a couple of years ago, and as the wedding season approaches, people are starting to get dates on the books.

According to Mayor Michelle, the city considered it important to have a reasonable fee so couples could take advantage of this landmark in the heart of Boston.

Our Boston Public Libraries are some of Boston’s most treasured spaces, and many a bride or groom have dreamed about celebrating their wedding day at the Central Library in Copley Square. This new program offering one-hour wedding celebrations in the Guastavino room at the library will provide another beautiful, intimate, affordable option for couples in Boston to celebrate their weddings in one of the most breathtaking spaces in our city.

Just think what you can do with the money you save!

Click here to reserve your day and time within 90 days of your ceremony.

