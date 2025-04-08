10 Things in New England Skyrocketing in Price

Living in New England, no matter how much you love it, is a pricey place to call home, and tariffs continue to be one of the most Googled topics.

Around 80% of the country is middle and lower class, and the majority of New Englanders, like every region, fit that bill. According to the Pew Research Center website, the middle class makes up half of America, with around 30% in the lower class.

According to The Guardian, some Americans stocked up, but of course, that time has passed.

For the most part, consumers who thought foreign companies and countries paid those tariffs are realizing how misled they were.

Tariffs are not, in fact, paid for by foreign countries. It is the importers, aka the American companies, that pay tariffs. And those companies, universally, end up passing that “tax” onto the consumer in the form of higher prices.

According to MSN, these are the top 10 things that will see major price increases.

Groceries

Healthcare

Homeownership

Quality Childcare

Assisted Living and Elder Care

Retirement

College Education

Home Repairs and Maintenance

Cars

Travel and Vacations

It doesn't end there, either. According to the BBC, in many cases, when one country imposes a tariff on another, that country will return the favor, resulting in a trade war which we're now witnessing.

As things continue to be in flux with the tariffs even yo-yo'ing a bit coming and going, and being unpredictable on when they're in play and then paused, the best thing to do is to pay attention and stock up on items when you can when the price drops.

