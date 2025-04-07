Massive New Water Park is Opening in New England April 25, 2025

You won't have to wait until summer to slip and slide down a new water park. From water tubes, rafting, and splashing around in the pools, this massive water park is opening up in Ledyard, Connecticut, on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

If that sounds familiar, that's because it's with the Foxwoods Casino.

This water park is part of the Great Wolf Resort, which you know is an oasis of family fun and adventure. The Great Wolf Resorts prides itself as North America's largest group of indoor water park resorts.

Foxwoods Casino Foxwoods Casino loading...

According to the CT Insider, this one is a 91,000-square-foot water park with more than two acres of slides, tubes, water rivers, and pools. There are also 549 hotel rooms in the Great Wolf Resort and a 61,000-square-foot entertainment center,

This $300 million water park and resort is literally next door to the Foxwoods casino and will start taking reservations. According to The Great Wolf Lodge, it is the third Great Wolf Resort in the northeast and the 23rd in the country.

Foxwoods Casino Foxwoods Casino loading...

According to AOL, Foxwoods Casino says this is the perfect way to expand.

It’s all part of our evolution, transforming us from a place known for gaming to a fully integrated family resort. It’s big news for the tribe, big news for Connecticut and big news for the Northeast. The plans square with “the original vision of the tribe, which was to bring the outdoors inside."

According to the Patch website, the eight-story Great Wolf Lodge will encompass around 15 acres.

Here Are All the 2025 Concerts at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Gallery Credit: Sean McKenna