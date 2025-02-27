Have You Seen Steve Carell at His General Store in Massachusetts This Winter?

Steve Carell loves his native Massachusetts, where he was born and raised in the Concord and Acton areas of suburban Boston.

He even briefly worked as a mailman in Littleton, which makes his ownership of the Marshfield General Store so apropos.

He spends vacations with his family in the quaint south shore town of Marshfield near Cape Cod, so much so that he actually bought a store connected to the post office to save it from going under.

According to The Travel, Steve, best known for hilariously playing Michael Scott in The Office and his dramatic role alongside Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show, bought the Marshfield Hills General Store.

While he tends to stick with the warmer weather of Los Angeles, there's always a chance you could see Steve stocking shelves at his store in the winter. You have a fantastic chance of seeing him when he spends summers in Marshfield with his family.

Marshfield Hills General Store via Facebook Marshfield Hills General Store via Facebook loading...

Steve actually works the cash register, too. Can you imagine going in to buy a pack of gum, and Steve rings you up? Or you're looking for shampoo, and there's Steve stocking it and other items in his quaint, very New England general store?

According to The Travel, the Marshfield Hills General Store building has been a central hub and post office since 1853. During the Civil War, it was turned into the supply depot for Union soldiers to pick up newly-sewn uniforms. So when it went up for sale, according to Entertainment Weekly, Steve bought it for $500,000 and restored the building to its original glory:

This is much more of an emotional investment than a business one. I saw an opportunity to help to preserve a little piece of history. I also felt that places like the Marshfield Hills General Store represent a gathering place, and give people a sense of community. These spots are growing more and more scarce. I hope to keep this particular one alive and well.

The Marshfield Hills General Store even has a tab called 'Where's Steve' on its website, so you can keep tabs. According to the website, Steve's sister-in-law manages the day-to-day operations.

So, while you wait for summer, you can at least stop by and say hi to his relatives and support a small, local Massachusetts business.

