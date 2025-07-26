Guinness in a Cone? 6 Boston, Massachusetts Shops Say ‘Cheers’ to Boozy Ice Cream

Not many things bring people together like ice cream does. Most everyone likes it and now, these ice cream shops in Boston, Massachusetts have stepped it up a notch by creating 'beer in a cone,' a/k/a Van Leeuwen's "Lovely Day for a Guiness" ice cream with chocolate chunks.

There are 6 Places in Boston to Get Guinness Ice Cream

It is so good. I'm not sure if you remember, but my family prides themselves on being excellent at eating. We all have to have something, I suppose.

We recently made a trip to the Back Bay location of Van Leeuwen's Ice Cream shop to try the Guinness Ice Cream.

At first, I was not that enthused about it, I'll be honest. My go-to for Van Leeuwen's specifically, is the pistachio. No other brand comes close as far as that flavor goes. But, we were on a mission, so I ordered the Guinness Ice Cream.

I ordered one scoop, in a dish because I'm watching my carbs. I know - I'm ordering ice cream and I should just get the waffle cone, but whatever, I didn't.

It was delicious. It tasted just like one of the pints that I got at the bar in Dublin at the factory itself. I give it a big thumbs up.

The 6 Leeuwen locations in Boston that serve up Guinness ice cream are located in Chestnut Hill, the Seaport, Harvard Square, the Back Bay, Fenway and in close by, Wellesley, MA.

READ MORE: Costco in NH and MA Has a New Cake That is 'Delicious Addictive'

If you're not interested in Guinness Ice Cream or the Van Leeuwen stores or making the road trip, they sell the brand at area grocery stores. As far as I can see, however, the beer brand is only at their shops.

If you want to stick with a New England born and bred brand, there are plenty to choose from like; Ben & Jerry's, Richardson's Ice Cream, and my local favorite, Memories Ice Cream in Kingston.

There are so many choices here, you could make an ice cream tour of it!

This Ice Cream Trail in New Hampshire is a Sweet Road Trip You Have to Take Starting in Kingston, this scrumptious NH ice cream trail starts in Kingston and travels north all the way to Pittsburg before journeying back down to the Seacoast Rye Beach area. Gallery Credit: Megan Murphy