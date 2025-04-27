The Most Annoying Habits in Public Restaurants in Massachusetts

It happens to all of us. You're at a restaurant, casual or not, and there's something that happens that's so annoying, you get focused on it and it kind of ruins the meal and certainly any type of ambiance.

What is it that's so annoying?

Well, there's a whole list, according to the I Grew Up in Massachusetts Facebook page, and they are true and hysterically funny. I'll bet you can relate to all of them.

Here's a sample of the annoyances that had the most answers. Which one do you find most relatable?

Public Restaurant Pet Peeves in Massachusetts Locals share the things that ruin their dining experience. Do any of these make you cringe - or are you guilty of some? Gallery Credit: Ginny Rogers

Overwhelmingly, the top answer was unruly children causing a scene in a restaurant. However, second was people or entire families on their cell phones.

These annoyances can likely be blanketed across New England, or the country, or even the world, because no matter where you go, or where you eat, there will always be inconsiderate people around.

