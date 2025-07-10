More Than 100,000 Bed Bugs Found in Massachusetts Apartment – How to Spot Bed Bugs Early

If you hate bugs, and let's face it, who loves them, then this is sure to make your stomach squeezy.

Bed Bug Infestation, Massachusetts

Over 100,000 bed bugs were found in a Massachusetts condo, according to an NBC Boston news article. There were bed bugs not just on the bed...they were found on the doors, walls, ceilings, hallways, floors, and papers. The place was crawling with them.

Because of the infestation, the condo was immediately condemned. The town specified, the "unit is unfit for human habitation. The danger to the life or health of any occupants is so immediate that immediate condemnation is ordered."

The Brookline apartment was the worst infestation that the town's health department had ever seen. The cause of the disaster was poor property management.

The tenant was an elderly woman "with mental health and hoarding issues," according to NBC Boston. Below is a look at the scene.

How to Know if You Have Bed Bugs

According to an EPA article, look for blood stains, dark spots, shed skins, and eggs on your bedding. The dark spots on a mattress may be about the size of a semicolon.

Additionally, bites on human skin may be small, red, and itchy. They form in groups, rarely individually. This is a poor indicator of bed bugs because the rash can be confused with other bites: fleas, mosquitoes, rashes, or even hives.

Even more scary than a skin reaction is knowing that some people don't react at all. So you could have bed bugs without even knowing - creepy.

If found early, you can treat for bed bugs. So, catching the spread before it becomes an infestation is critical.

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale