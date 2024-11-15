2 of the Best Breakfast Truck Stops in the US Are in Maine, Massachusetts

If you are hungry on the road in New England, there are two places you have to add to your "must-try" list. These two truck stops are famous, and offer great food at unbeatable prices.

So where are they? One is in Maine, and the other is in Massachusetts. Let's talk about one at a time, since there's so much to cover about each, according to cheapism.com.

First, get off I-95 at Exit 180 on Coldbrook Road and the town of Hermon, Maine. Just off the exit, you will find a rather large truck stop with a store, restaurant, gas, and anything else you might need on your travels.

Dysart's has a fabulous restaurant with fresh baked goods all loaded into an old truck that's in mint condition, and a definite photo spot for all who enter. It's almost in Bangor, Maine (so it's a ways up Route I-95), but well worth it.

Their pie is known as the best pie in Maine, especially the blueberry pie. Campers, RVs, and trucks are all welcome. The restaurant, featuring Maine home-baked goods, is open every day from 6am-8pm, with an average breakfast costing $12.25.

Dysart's also has their own coffee table cookbook.

Also tops for the best truck stop in America is a well-known place in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, called Brody's Diner. With most breakfasts averaging $8.99, Brody's Diner is the place for a great meal at a great value. We're talking oversized platters of pancakes and large coffee mugs.

Located off Route 20, Brody's was also featured on an episode of Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Get out and enjoy one of these little gems, and be sure to bring your appetite.

