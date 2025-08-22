Best Guinness Pour in America is at This 116-Year-Old Massachusetts Restaurant

When it comes to beer, there may not be any as famous or recognizable as Guinness. The world-renowned beer, when at its best, offers a smooth, creamy, chocolate/coffee flavor that melts in your mouth.

Guinness drinkers are like roast beef eaters - serious about their work.

One of the most respected Guinness reviewers in the world recently gave a Boston, Massachusetts Cafe and restaurant an "absolute Creamer" score (the best score you can get), calling it the best pint of Guinness in America.

Jason Hackett, known as Prime Mutton to his more than 170,000 Instagram followers, has been touring the United States from coast to coast to find the best Guinness in America, according to an NBC Boston article.

"When I took a sip of the pint, I thought, 'Wow, I'd be really happy with this in Ireland,'" said Hackett. "It was well-balanced, just a little hint of bitterness, not too much. You get a little bit of chocolate, a little bit of coffee, and the perfect dry stout."

J.J. Foley's Café, Boston, Massachusetts

Since the perfect, "absolute creamer" score from the world-renowned Guinness reviewer, J.J Foley's Café in Boston has been busy selling pints. They can hardly keep up with the traffic.

The restaurant has been family owned and operated since 1909 - and incredible success story.

The pours at J.J's are apperently so good that "Hackett encourages any pub owners to look at their technology and see if it can be improved upon."

