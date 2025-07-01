This Simple Trick Will STOP Mosquitos From Ruining Your Bonfire This Summer in New England

The best part of summertime comes in the evenings: longer days, sunsets, s'mores around a campfire. The only issue...and I mean ONLY ISSUE...are the damn mosquitos.

Mosquitos ruin a late-night bonfire. People leave parties, go into their tent, and head inside the house when it becomes too buggy. Obviously, bug spray is an option...which is gross, and certainly not good for you. And citronella candles often feel like a scam (depending on the size and how buggy it is).

Best Natural Remedy to Keep Away Mosquitos in New England

Adding rosemary to a campfire is known to keep mosquitoes away in a natural way with many benefits, but you have to do it right; otherwise, you will waste a bunch of good rosemary.

The "easy way" is to simply toss rosemary onto the campfire and let it burn. The smoke is a natural repellent to mosquitoes: they hate it. Even though humans love the smell.

Rosemary is pricey, especially if you are just burning it. So tossing it in and letting it burn may only keep the bugs away for a few minutes.

The most effective way to use rosemary to repel mosquitoes and other insects is to soak it first. After soaking it, put the soaked rosemary near the side of the fire. That way, the herb burns slowly, preventing mosquitoes all fire long.

