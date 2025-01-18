New England’s Largest Candy Store is Home to Over 7,500 Sweet Treats

What's your favorite candy?

Do you gravitate towards chocolates? Gummies? Sweet? Sour? Hard candies?

This writer used to be a diehard fan of all things chocolate (still is, really). However, she's since gone down the sour route, and will never say no to a bag of Sour Patch Watermelon.

Thankfully, for us candy lovers, New England is the perfect place to curb that sweet tooth. There are so many cute shops just waiting for you to walk in, fill up a bag (or two, or three) with your favorite treats, and enjoy. New Hampshire, specifically, is even home to the world's longest candy counter at Chutters in Littleton.

Chutters via Facebook Chutters via Facebook loading...

But what's the largest candy store in New England? That would be none other than Sweetz & More, a shop that strives to "make the world a sweeter place".

Sweetz & More's main location in Wicasset, Maine, is a candy lover's paradise, with over 7,500 products spread across 8,100 square feet, according to The Portland Press Herald.

Here's a peek at what you can expect once you walk through the doors.

But the fun doesn't stop there.

It looks like Sweetz & More also serves milkshakes, ice cream sundaes, floats, and more, according to their Facebook.

Besides their primary store in Wiscasset, Sweetz & More has continued to spread joy by opening five other locations, all of which are in New Hampshire. You can discover which one is closest to you here. Alternatively, you can also shop online and peruse 18 different candy categories. Wowza. These candy connoisseurs truly thought of everything.

To learn more about New England's largest candy store, click here.

Top 10 Candy Shops in New Hampshire Candy is sweet, delicious and a fan favorite, but there's one store everybody loves, so let's look at the top votes in a recent Facebook poll. Gallery Credit: Ginny Rogers

Taste the Best Cupcakes in New Hampshire at These 14 Bakeries Gallery Credit: Megan