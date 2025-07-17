Massachusetts Seafood Joint Serves Up “Big Kahuna,” 1 Pound Lobster Roll

Summertime in New England calls for lobster rolls. Honestly, any season is lobster roll season because of where we live. The debate is always hot with butter or cold with mayo.

I, for one, do not like to limit myself. Hot summer afternoon? I mess up a cold roll with mayo. But on a cool summer night, or even an early spring afternoon, hot with butter is the way to go.

Largest Lobster Roll in New England

This is no official record, but a 16-ounce lobster roll is no joke. The traditional lobster roll has about four ounces of lobster meat. The "Big Kahuna" lobster roll has four times that - over one pound of lobster meat.

Look at this monstrous roll...

The 16-ounce lobster roll, otherwise known as the "Big Kauhuna," is available at Joe Fish in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Joe Fish New England Fish House has a little bit of everything. Their menu is loaded with seafood classics. Joe Fish's motto is exactly what you want with a New England Fishouse: "Any fresher and our fish would be swimming."

Joe Fish's star menu item is the $80 lobster roll. Which may seem like a lot, but for the amount of meat, it is not. If a traditional roll is four ounces, and this $80 roll is four times in size, that is only $20 per ounce - a steal.

