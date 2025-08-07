Reddit Has Opinions: Boston, Massachusetts Drivers Should Not Be Polite

In a world where we need more politeness, Reddit says "nope, not in Boston traffic we don't."

Not Being Polite Actually Makes Sense

The original Reddit post says that Boston is the only place where they see people braking suddenly to let someone who does not have the right of way proceed. We see this all the time in traffic in New Hampshire too.

The argument of the Reddit post says if someone in front of them brakes suddenly just to be polite and they rear end that "polite person," it would be their fault in the eyes of the insurance companies. I think they are trying to say that the polite person is really the one at fault.

This Opinion Is More Popular Than You Might Think

One of the comments on the thread talked about how they are the ones that drivers will occasionally stop for and they don't like it:

Went to college in an urban area (not boston) and I HATED when someone stopped to let me cross a street not at a crosswalk on a three lane road. Like bro, idk if the other two lanes are gonna stop, and now I can't see them. Just go.

That person went on to say that he didn't realize this was so unsafe to do until he was in the car with his parents who kept slamming on the brakes to let people cross the street. He said it was unsafe when there are cars in both lanes next to them.

There were other people on this thread that said maybe drivers should assume that people are going to make unnecessary stops and give themselves room. That really doesn't work in Boston traffic. You will get beeped at and people will cut in front of you.

Let me know your opinion on this one. Be polite or no when it comes to who has the right-of-way?

