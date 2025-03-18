Zillow Predicts Two New England Housing Markets to be the Hottest in USA in 2025

Living in New England is a hot commodity.

The northeast and the Pacific coast are the most expensive regions to live in in the US. According to a US News article, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New York, New Hampshire, and Connecticut are all in the top 10 most expensive states to live in.

So the northeast, and certainly New England, are tough regions to buy in.

Best housing markets for 2025:

When it comes to all things housing a lot of people turn to Zillow - probably because it has been marketed really well and it is pretty user-friendly.

Well, according to the Goliath of real estate market predictions, a 2025 Zillow report, two New England cities are going to be H.O.T hot this year.

What makes a housing market hot?

According to Zillow's analysts, hot markets rely on the balance of a lot of things but none more important than the relative affordability of houses, a supply that trails demands, and job availability.

Zillow also measured typical home value, the average mortgage payment, typical rent and the average number of days a house is on the market for each city.

What I found to be incredibly interesting is the importance that job growth potential had in finding the hottest housing markets of 2025.

Buffalo, NY for example, the #1 hottest housing market, had tremendous job growth to match their affordable housing.

Best place to buy a home in New England in 2025:

According to the Zillow report, the two hottest housing markets in New England for 2025 are Providence, RI, and Hartford, CT.

