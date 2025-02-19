‘Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Raves on Legit Best Pizza in Boston

Everyone has an opinion on the best pizza in any given town, but when it's a foodie town like Boston (or nearby Cambridge, Massachusetts), it's a different level of bragging rights.

When Flavortown's finest, Guy Fieri, says this is a flavor-boom pizza, you had better believe it.

Recently, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host came to Source in Harvard Square to check out the pizza, and another favorite menu item.

Known for their innovative pizza combinations and abundant toppings, Source has been a local favorite since opening in November 2020 during the pandemic. Great food and service are always a win, but most importantly, the ingredients are all locally-sourced.

Owner Daniel Roughan and Executive Chef Brian Kevorkian picked two items often ordered from the menu to share with Guy Fieri.

The cupped-pepperoni pizza delights every meat loving pie patron, loaded with so much quality pepperoni that you will never get a bite without loads of the Italian salami.

The farm-to-table pizzeria is also famous for their rum baba, a scrumptious, rum-infused french toast battered brioche, according to boston.com.

Another fact about Source is they make an exceptional espresso martini, and were voted as one of the best in Boston.

You can also find Source Pizza at the TimeOut Market on Park Drive near Fenway Park.

Source Harvard Square via Facebook. Artichoke pizza, lobster pizza

The episode has not aired yet on the Food Network, but the owner and chef are anxious to see what ends up on the segment, hoping not too much is on the cutting floor.

