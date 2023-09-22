Hilarious Video of Andover, Massachusetts, MLB Player Quizzing Teammates on Massachusetts Slang

This is one of the funniest videos I have ever seen regarding slang words in Massachusetts, especially at a professional level.

I mean, let's face it, New Englanders say some wicked weird stuff. The words we use and the phrases we say don't sound weird to us, but the rest of the world thinks we're crazy.

Like the word "wicked". We think it can mean anything. Wicked good, wicked cold, wicked bad, it just emphasizes whatever is coming next. The rest of the world uses that word to describe something bad, like the Wicked Witch of the West.

Well, San Fransisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski put on a show for us by quizzing his teammates about Massachusetts slang.

Yastrzemski...sound familiar?

I'm sure it does. Mike is the grandson of Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski.

St Louis Cardinals v Boston Red Sox Getty Images loading...

His grandson, Mike, originally from Andover, Massachusetts, attended St. John’s Prep where he perfected his baseball skills enough to earn him a spot on the Giants.

Being rooted in New England carries a lot of weight, accents, and confusing words.

Fortunately, his New England ways were not all lost when he was shipped out to the west coast.

In a hilarious video, Mike was found quizzing teammates on Massachusetts terms. This all started with one question: "What's a packie?"

Yastrzemski did well, excluding the packie question.

His teammate, fellow Giants outfielder Austin Slater from Jacksonville, did not fare well.

He had no clue how to pronounce Worcester, which is typical. He had no idea what a bubbler was, the Hub, or what the word "wicked" really meant to New Englanders.

If you skipped over the video, don't. Go back and watch, cause it's hilarious.

