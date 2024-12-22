Boston Man Gets a Cord of Wood Delivered Downtown Boston, Occupies Entire Sidewalk

Back Story: a Boston Man Gets a Cord of Wood Delivered Downtown Boston

So I was doing my Instagram scrolling the other night when I stumbled upon a hilarious video.

The video told the tale of a young man in Boston who, years ago, ordered a half cord of wood to be delivered to his Boston, MA, apartment.

The Bostonian had a fireplace in his apartment and decided that he wanted to use it that winter. The issue - he had no clue how much firewood to get.

How to order firewood:

Firewood is measured and ordered in "cords." Most of the time, people who order firewood know that a chord is a lot of wood...

This guy from Boston likely thought he could call and order a few "bundles" of wood, like the ones you see on the side of the road for $5, but that is not what happened.

Instead, the Bostonian Googled "where to order firewood" and took matters into his own hands.

How much is a cord of wood?

This Boston legend decided to order half of a cord of wood. He did not know what that meant though.

So he was hesitant when a dump truck arrived at his city apartment, but he allowed the dump truck to dump anyway.

A cord of wood is about 128 cubic feet of firewood. This equates to about 600 to 800 logs. The price varies but it could run you anywhere from 200-300 dollars.

The result:

This poor guy had 400 logs of wood dumped onto a sidewalk in downtown Boston in the middle of winter.

His apartment, obviously, was not made to store that much wood...so there was just a giant stack of wood outside on the sidewalk in the city.

Fortunately, this man is able to laugh at himself year after year at this hilarious mishap.

But now you know - a cord of wood is a truckload, anywhere from 600-800 logs, and can run you around $300.

