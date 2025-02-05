3 Billion Dollar Ski Village Coming to Iconic New England Ski Resort

All skiers and snowboarders know that the best part of a ski weekend is not necessarily ON the mountain.

Spoiler - it is around the mountain.

I'm talking about the steam rooms and spas after a day on the slopes, the mid-day beers inside the lodge, and all of the non-skiing experiences that make a ski weekend so special.

One New England ski resort is investing 3 BILLION dollars into those extra experiences.

New England's largest ski mountain, Killington Mountain in Vermont, has a 3 billion dollar ski village expansion proposal ready to be put into action, according to a Vermont Public article.

What is included in the 3 billion dollar ski village proposal at Killington?

A new base lodge.

A 110,000-square-foot space for dining and retail.

New walking and biking trails, fitness centers, spas, and a wooded amphitheater.

2,300 residential units to house more skiers, shoppers, and those who love Killington.

These plans have been in the works for decades; however, with a new developer investing 43 million dollars to purchase 1,095 acres of land in 2023, it seems like the new ski village is set to become a reality.

Because the previous owner was able to get the plans approved, many believe this new 3 billion dollar proposal will move fast.

Phase one of this ski village expansion could begin as early as next year, 2026.

If Killington is a bit of a far drive, check out some of the other best ski and snowboard mountains to learn on in New England below:

