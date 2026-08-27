“Hark, New England! Grab thy cape, ready thy turkey-leg-eating hand and prepare for battle... King Richard’s Faire is returning to the realm.

This Massive Renaissance Faire Is Back in New England for Its 45th Season

Credit: King Richard's Fair via Facebook Credit: King Richard's Fair via Facebook

I was talking with Ellen, the bartender at Christopher's, the other day when somehow the conversation turned to Renaissance Faires.

And Ellen was EXCITED.

Like, already-thinking-about-it excited. She told me she goes, gets dressed up and does the whole thing.

Meanwhile, I'm standing there craving a giant turkey leg and a brew.

Credit: King Richard's Fair via Facebook Credit: King Richard's Fair via Facebook

The 2026 season runs weekends from September 5 through October 25, and they're also open for the Monday holidays on September 7 and October 12. Gates are open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

And this isn't just a couple of people wearing medieval costumes in a field.

The Faire takes over a massive site in Carver and basically creates its own little world for the day.

Yes, There Is Jousting... Because obviously... we need jousting.

Credit: King Richard's Fair via Facebook Credit: King Richard's Fair via Facebook

Jousting is one of those things where I really want to know who came up with it.

Like, “Okay, hear me out. We take two dudes, put them on horses, cover them in so much metal they can barely move, give them each a giant pointy stick, then have them ride full-speed directly at each other and try to knock the other guy off.”

And somehow everyone else was like, “Yep. That sounds like fun.”

There are three jousting tournaments every day, with armored knights battling on horseback. But that's just one piece of it.

There are eight stages of entertainment with everything from musicians and acrobats to fire eaters, aerialists, puppets and roaming performers. There's even a mud pit.

Honestly, Ellen's enthusiasm makes a little more sense now.

You Can Actually Do Stuff Too

If you're not content just walking around eating a giant turkey leg and watching knights fight... although that sounds like a perfectly acceptable Saturday to me... there's an entire Gaming Glen.

Now we're talking... axe throwing, knife throwing, archery, crossbows, throwing stars, Jacob's Ladder, a maze, pirate ship rides, pony rides and more. Something to keep in mind... Some of the games and rides cost extra beyond your admission.

Credit: King Richard's Fair via Facebook Credit: King Richard's Fair via Facebook

There's also a huge artisan marketplace filled with jewelry, leather goods, armor, footwear, ceramics, swords, fantasy creatures, oils, henna, face painting and other handcrafted stuff.

This feels like one of those places where you tell yourself you're "just looking" and leave carrying a sword.

READ MORE: What to Expect from the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire Seafood Festival 2026

Every Weekend Is A Little Different

Opening weekend kicks off September 5, followed by Pirate Invasion Weekend September 12-13.

September 19-20 is HP Fandom in the Kingdom Weekend, complete with magical meetups, themed activities and costume parades.

September 26-27 is Love & Companionship Weekend,

October 3-4 is Gamers Guild Weekend with a Dungeons & Dragons theme

October 10-12 brings Highland Happenings Weekend, including Highland Games.

The season eventually wraps up October 24-25 with the Fest-Evil Finale, featuring costumes, trick-or-treating for kids and a giant Witch Dance on the Tournament Field.

There are also special Sunday pub crawls throughout the season for guests 21 and older, although those require a separate ticket purchased in advance.

And Yes, You Can Dress Up

This might actually be my favorite part.

Which brings me back to my conversation with Ellen.

I love when somebody gets genuinely excited telling you about something they do every year. You can immediately tell it's become their thing.

And after hearing her talk about getting dressed up and going to King Richard's Faire, I got excited to go and came home and put it on the calendar.

Now?

I'm starting to think I need a cape.

You don't have to show up dressed like you just stepped out of the 1500s. Regular clothes are perfectly fine.

But plenty of people absolutely go for it.

Renaissance outfits. Pirates. Knights. Fantasy characters. Kilts. Elaborate costumes.

Basically, if you've secretly been waiting for an acceptable reason to own a cape, Ellen has apparently found it for you.

What To Know Before You Go

King Richard's Faire is located at 5 Pine Street in Carver, Massachusetts

Parking is free. (the Faire recommends arriving around opening time for the best parking)

Admission prices increase as the season goes along, beginning at $36 for adults and $22 for kids ages 4-11 during the first three weekends. Children under 4 are free.

Outside food and drinks...including water aren't allowed, with limited exceptions for things like infant formula and breast milk.

Games and rides are also an additional cost and are cash-only.

If you have never been to the Faire, here is the First-Timer's Guide

King Richard's Faire is designed to be an all-day experience, so this is probably one where you go early and commit.

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