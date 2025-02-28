The Oldest Operating Single-Chair Lift in the United States is at This New England Ski Resort

Ski resorts do not send up half-full chairs anymore.

If there were a group of three, say a couple and a child, 10 years ago they may have gone up a ski lift that holds five with just their party of three.

Nowadays, however, that family would get booed by other skiers in line waiting for the lift. Today's ski culture is...crowded.

From full lines to full chairlifts, skiing on New England's mountains has turned into crowds like Disney World.

But not at one New England Mountain.

Mad River Glen Ski Resort:

At Mad River Glen, in Waitsfield, VT, feeling like you are in a crowd at Disney...on a ski mountain...is NOT what you will get.

In fact, you get the opposite - solitude.

Mad River Glen has the oldest operating single chairlift in the United States. So if you don't want to make awkward small talk on a 15-minute chair lift up to the top of the mountain...you don't have to.

And look how cute the little chairs are:

The single chairlift at Mad River Glen has been in service since 1948. It was, and still is, the only way to reach the summit of General Stark Mountain.

If skiing is not your thing, but solitude is, Mad River Glen offers rides up the single-chair lift for views of fall foliage in Vermont.

