It is Appalling Where Boston, Massachusetts, Ranks in this List of Patriotic Cities

When it comes to patriotic places, Boston Massachusetts immediately comes to mind! I mean, a lot of very patriotic stuff went down in that city.

Boston has played a pivotal role in shaping the history of the good ole U.S of A! The Boston Massacre, Boston Tea Party and Battles of Lexington and Concord marked the start of the Revolutionary war. That is when we started to say to the British: "You know what? You don't OWN us! I mean, you kind of do, but we don't want you to anymore."

Not to mention all of the innovation and firsts that took place in that historic city like the nation's first public park (give it up for Boston Common), the first public school (Boston Latin School), and first subway system. (The T, which I don't think has been updated since. I kid, i kid.)

With the 4th of July approaching, Wallet hub released a list of the most Patriotic cities in the U.S and you WILL NOT BELIEVE where Boston falls on this list.

If you want to get technical, the list is actually the best and worst cities for fourth of July celebrations. But to me that is a direct measurement of a city's patriotism.

To determine the best places to celebrate the most star-spangled occasion, the publication compared the 100 largest U.S. cities on metrics like average beer and wine prices to duration of fireworks shows to the Fourth of July weather forecast. Maybe the weather forecast is where we fell short. In New England anything could happen.

Boston came in as the #18 best city to celebrate the 4th of July. Are you kidding me?! Do the Boston pops mean nothing to you?

Are you curious what 17 cities ranked higher than Boston on this list? Check out the full rankings here.

