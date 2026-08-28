There are certain things that just sound like they belong in New Hampshire.

Putting two enormous beams of light on top of Mount Washington is apparently one of them.

But when you learn the "why" they're doing it, this could end up being one of the most powerful things we see in New Hampshire this year.

From September 9 through September 12, two massive beams of light will shine into the night sky from the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington as part of The Honor Summit, marking the 25th anniversary of September 11.

And when I say massive, I mean massive.

Organizers say the beams will reach about three miles into the sky and, under the right conditions, could potentially be visible from within a 135-mile radius of Mount Washington.

So yeah...you might want to look north that week.

What Is The Honor Summit?

The Honor Summit was created by Portsmouth businesswoman Renee Plummer and the Granite Springs Foundation as a way to remember September 11 while specifically honoring veterans, firefighters and first responders.

It's inspired in part by the Tribute in Light in New York City, where two beams of light rise into the sky near the site of the former World Trade Center towers.

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

Except this tribute is happening from the highest point in the Northeast.

The lights are scheduled to shine from 8 p.m. until midnight September 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Having the display over four nights also gives us a little insurance against the one thing nobody gets to control around here:

Mount Washington weather.

If you've spent any time in New Hampshire, you already know that mountain does whatever the hell it wants.

Getting Lights To The Top Of Mount Washington Is Kind of a Big Deal

This isn't exactly a couple of spotlights and an extension cord.

The lighting units, mounting frames, generators, fuel and control equipment all have to be transported up the Mount Washington Auto Road to make this happen.

Things we don't think about... There are also some pretty interesting precautions being taken.

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Because the beams will extend miles into the sky, organizers had to consider both aircraft and migrating birds.

The project received necessary permits from the FAA and New Hampshire Fish and Game, and organizers consulted with NH Audubon and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology about September bird migration.

They actually shortened the original lighting schedule because of those conversations.

The beams had originally been planned to run until 3 a.m. Instead, they'll shut down at midnight and may periodically be turned off if large groups of migrating birds are spotted near the mountain.

An NH Audubon representative is also expected to be there to help monitor things.

There are a lot of little details that makes this whole project even more interesting.

New Hampshire Has Its Own Connection to September 11, 2001

The Honor Summit organizers say 45 people with New Hampshire connections lost their lives as a result of the September 11 attacks.

Among them was Navy veteran and New Hampshire resident Tom McGuinness, who was the co-pilot of American Airlines Flight 11.

Twenty-five years later, The Honor Summit is meant to make sure those stories, and the stories of the people who ran toward danger that morning, aren't forgotten.

Can you honestly believe that it's been 25 years? There are adults now who weren't alive when September 11 happened.

There are kids learning about it in history class whose parents were kids themselves when we watched everything unfold.

For those of us who do remember it, though, there are certain details that never really go away.

You remember where you were.

You remember who you were with.

You remember watching television and trying to process something that didn't seem possible.

You May Be Able to See It Without Going Anywhere

This might be my favorite part of the whole idea.

With the potential visibility of the beams stretching for miles, people across parts of New Hampshire and New England may be able to simply look toward the mountain and see them.

The Honor Summit is encouraging people to create their own little viewing gatherings, too.

Nothing complicated.

Get together with family. Sit around a fire. Invite some neighbors over. Share a story about somebody who served. Thank a firefighter, police officer, EMT or veteran.

Or don't say anything at all.

Just look toward Mount Washington for a couple of minutes.

Or Take The Mount Washington Auto Road Honor Summit Guided Tour - September 9-12, 2026

If seeing it from a distance isn't enough, there will also be a pretty incredible way to get closer.

The Mount Washington Auto Road is offering special Honor the Summit Guided Tours September 9-12. Ticket Info Here

The two-hour nighttime experience includes viewing stops at Cragway Corner and the summit.

Tickets currently start at $79.

And standing near the top of Mount Washington at night while two beams disappear three miles into the sky?

That's probably one you're going to remember.

The Honor Summit Is Also Raising Money

There's another piece of this that I really like. The Honor Summit isn't only meant to be something we look at.

Money raised beyond the cost of producing the event will benefit four organizations that provide services and resources to veterans:

Harbor Care, Operation Delta Dog, Hidden Battles Foundation and Camp Resilience.

So the tribute is remembering those who served and sacrificed while also helping people who are still serving and struggling today.

Remember. Honor. Reflect.

And 25 years later, maybe taking a few minutes to do exactly that is the whole point.

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