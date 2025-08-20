WATCH: Lone Killer Whale Spotted Living Among Dolphins Off of Massachusetts Coast

Did you know there is a famous orca that is currently in Massachusetts? Crazy way to start this story, but the tale of "Old Thom" is a really cool one.

Old Thom is a lone killer whale that often mingles with pods of dolphins. If you did not know, dolphins are orca's prey, so although it is normal for both animals to interact in the wild, it is not too common for them to travel together.

But Old Thom prefers swimming alone, or in pods of dolphins, even though most orcas travel in pods with other orcas.

Are There Killer Whales, Orcas, in Massachusetts?

This is not the first time Old Thom has been around Gloucester, Massachusetts. Because of the recognizable indent on Old Thom's tall dorsal fin, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy regularly spots Old Thom in North Atlantic waters, according to a CBS News article.

Old Thom is the only orca regularly seen in North American waters.

The orca was spotted about 14 miles southeast of Gloucester. Donna Piraino was fishing for tuna when she captured the "amazing experience."

Below is the actual video that Donna Piraino got while the Orca was swimming among the dolphins:



