Boston, Massachusetts’ Newest Speakeasy is Through a Porta Potty…Would You Enter?

Summer may be winding down, but you need to squeeze in one more trip to Boston for this super...unique...speakeasy.

The porta-potty speakeasy is a secret entrance into the Cisco Brewers Seaport beer garden. The same Cisco Brewers that shut down in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The porta-potty will certainly blend into the city (and who wants to enter one of those)... but if you are brave enough, it will take you to a vibey beer garden filled with delicious beers, food, and memories to be had.

Some people are finding the concept rather off-putting. One of the top comments on an Instagram video of the speakeasy I saw was: "It’s crazy how people throw up a porta-potty, some fences and a bar and call it a speak easy in Boston"

Which is a pretty funny point, but this is also what speakeasies are all about today: the mysterious and secret way to enter an iconic bar. They were originally made "famous" during the prohibition era. In the early 1920s and early 30s, the US banned alcohol sales, transportation, and manufacturing.

To compete with the law, establishments created secret or underground bars and entrances to those bars. There are not many speakeasies around today, probably because that would be bad business if no one knew where your bar was. But there are a few still around in New England:

