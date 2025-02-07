Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Moving to New England Full Time With House Plans in the Millions

Perhaps the most famous person of all time, Taylor Swift, is going to be seen around New England a lot more this year and in the years to come.

According to a NY Post article, and local building permits and zoning certificates, Taylor Swift will be expanding her New England home with an estimated $1.7 million dollar renovation plan.

Where does Taylor Swift live?

Taylor Swift is the most famous person on the planet, and she travels a lot - probably more than any celebrity with her tours, football games, and other appearances.

Currently Swift has at least eight homes in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and Rhode Island.

And it is that Rhode Island mansion in Watch Hill, RI, that is getting a $1.7 million dollar renovation with plans for her to move in full time.

But why? Perhaps more space for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce moving in together?

Yup. Well, according to a source from the NY Post, Taylor is expanding her already multi-million dollar Rhode Island mansion to include an upgraded bedroom suite, a new lounge, an additional bedroom....and a new kitchen.

I mean the context clues are obvious. Bigger bedroom suite - to house an NFL tight end. A new kitchen - to feed that NFL tight end.

Sources are claiming the two are planning on using the Rhode Island home as their future forever home.

The additional bedroom could be a nursery...

As they grow their family, New Englanders could potentially see more encounters with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

She has already said how much she loves Portland Maine. And expect to see the celebrity power couple doing date nights in Boston, MA, and Providence, RI.

Keep scrolling to see the 10 celebrities you are most likely to encounter in New England:

10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in New Hampshire Gallery Credit: Kira Lew