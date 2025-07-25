Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett Surprise Set Outside of Faneuil Hall, Boston, Massachusetts

Perhaps the most anticipated concert of the summer, for some anyway, got going a little early in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, July 18, 2025.

Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett are set to perform at Fenway Park on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Between the venue, two of the hottest names in music, and a powerful combo of soul, R&B, pop, and country, this concert is going to be epic.

It is not just the music community or those going to the concert that are excited for the show at Fenway. In an Instagram post, Thomas Rhett said he has always dreamed of playing at Fenway Park...oh, and it is sold out.

So ahead of the show, Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett decided to do a pop-up set outside of Faneuil Hall in Boston, Massachusetts.

This is not the first time Teddy Swims has done a pop-up show. He has been a part of many, including working with a company that does pop-up shows in Boston...

But the pop-up show was a surprise to everyone...even Thomas Rhetts' grandmother, "mammy."

Thomas Rhett's Grandmother Denied in Boston, Massachusetts

According to TR's Instagram post, his grandmother was walking the streets of Boston when she heard her grandson's songs being played. Little did she know it was him.

Mammy walked up to a Boston security guard, likely trying to get close enough to see her grandson perform because she did not know it was happening, but he did not believe who she was.

Fortunately, TR noticed Mammy behind him and got to give her a hug while Teddy Swims performed - watch below.

